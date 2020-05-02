Matty Simmons, co-founder of National Lampoon, passed away

Instagram

The man who helped introduce some of the comic legends like Chevy Chase, John Belushi, and Bill Murray died at the age of 93 after his health deteriorated.

National Lampoon co-founder Matty Simmons has passed away at 93.

The businessman, who founded the Diners Club credit card and also found Hollywood's success with spin-offs from his National Lampoon magazine, died in Los Angeles on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 after battling an unrelated illness. coronavirus.

"Yesterday I lost my hero", his daughter Kate Simmons wrote on Instagram. "My father had gone from being the sharpest, healthiest 93-year-old that most people have found to abruptly having every conceivable problem except the crown."

The author of nine books, Simmons made a huge impact on the comedy world with his National Lampoon magazine and The National Lampoon Radio Hour projects that introduced comic legends like Chevy Chase, John Belushi, Gilda Radnerand Bill Murray to the world, and led to iconic 1980s comedy movies like Animal House and "National Lampoon Vacation"film franchise.