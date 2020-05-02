Matt Bomer called someone for objecting to him and other actors who starred in "American Horror Story."

Don't come for Matt Bomer unless he sends for you.
You know Matt Bomer.
The actor is also known for starring in a series of Ryan Murphy projects, including American horror story, Joy, The new normaland HBO The normal heart, among other things.
This week someone said they'd have trouble recognizing Matt in a lineup of Ryan's other top men, including Cheyenne Jackson, Finn Wittrock, Max Greenfield, and Wes Bentley, who have starred American horror story:
The tweet, which included a collage of the men, went viral. Somehow Matt saw it and replied:
"I love all these men and their unique talents," he tweeted. "But if he's going to align and objectify us every few months like Ryan Murphy's version of a blonde Hitchcock … then I have doubts about Grace Kelly."
When I tell everyone, I grabbed my invisible pearls reading your answer!
Finn also stepped in and called the iconic actor Janet Leigh dibs, who Matt fully supported:
The original tweeter ended up apologizing and telling Matt that they meant no harm:
And Matt replied graciously, saying that he was only joking and that he didn't want them to feel bad about his answer:
The real story here is: Don't come for Matt Bomer unless he sends for you!
