Mark Wahlberg thanked a local "health hero,quot; who volunteered in New York

Mark Wahlberg thanked a nurse, Taylor Campbell, who recently completed her time at the New York Metropolitan Hospital after volunteering to work there.

“Health hero on the front line. So inspiring to see love and compassion around the world, especially in such difficult circumstances. Thanks Taylor! Wahlberg wrote on Facebook, ending his message with two hearts enclosing a praying emoji.

Campbell, a native of South Kingstown, Rhode Island, a native of Catholic University of America and Simmons University, was previously a registered nurse in the emergency room at Rhode Island Hospital. He spent 21 days in New York hospital, noting on Facebook that he developed a close bond with a particular patient. She was thrilled when she and her colleagues were able to extubate that patient and place her on BIPAP.

"A few minutes later, he spoke his first words to me: I love you," wrote Campbell. "My heart exploded. I started to sob in the room. Tears were streaming down to my N95 mask while I was there and holding her hand. It was a beautiful moment. "