Mark Ronson recruits Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa for Video Mixtape

The hit maker & # 39; Uptown Funk & # 39; announces live performances by a number of musicians for a new blocking livestream event that it describes as a mixtape video.

Mark Ronson has enlisted Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa and a host of other stars for a new "Love Lockdown" live stream.

Hit creator "Uptown Funk" revealed the new project on Twitter and Instagram late on Thursday, April 30, 2020, featuring an extensive roster of musicians who contribute "live performances" to what he calls a mixtape video.

In addition to Miley and Dua, others who contribute to Love Lockdown include Christine and the queens, Taming the impala, Darryl Hall, Mabel, Lil jon, Divulge, Robyn, Peggy Gou, Lykke Li, Troye Sivanand even the amateur actor and musician Sam Neill.

Many of the artists involved have previously worked with Mark, with Miley and Lykke appearing on their latest album "Late Night Feelings" and rocker Tame Impala. Kevin Parker A friend and frequent collaborator.

The mysterious live stream, part of YouTube Music's #StayHome #WithMe initiative promoting social estrangement during the Covid-19 pandemic with online concerts, will premiere at 11 p.m. BST on Friday on Mark's YouTube channel.