Mariah Carey Launches Online Birthday Party For Her Twins

The hit maker & # 39; All I Want for Christmas Is You & # 39; It brings together family and friends to cheer on their children as they ring on their ninth birthday during the running of the bulls.

Mariah Carey launched a virtual ninth birthday party for twins Monroe and Moroccan while he was locked in his house on Thursday, April 30, 2020.

Success creator "A No No", 50, flocked to social media to celebrate the twins' big day, sharing a selfie with his kids, complete with custom shirts and baseball caps, along with the caption "Happy Roc & Roe birthday My babies are 9 years old! I love you so much! "

Monroe and Morocco, whom Mariah affectionately refers to as "Dem Babies," joined friends and family through the Zoom video conferencing app projected onto a large screen while eating sweets from tables covered in Roblox tablecloths with the online game Five. Nights at Freddy & # 39; s.

The twins have been going to a confinement in New York with Mariah and her boyfriend, a dancer. Bryan Tanakabut that didn't stop dad Nick Cannon Also sending a special birthday message.

"The masked singer"The host shared a baby snapshot calling the siblings" the best gifts a parent could have. "

Nick also shares a three year old son Golden with model Brittany Bell.