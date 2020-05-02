Margot Robbie, Halle Berry and more stars join the Instagram Fight Club

What do Black Widow, Harley Quinn and Catwoman have in common? They all kick butts, and also the actresses who played them.
In a new interactive but isolated video collage, fans at home can take a first-person point of view in a female fight scene with characters like Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbieand Halle Berry, plus many more.
The scenes were filmed in their respective homes, because, well, the first rule of Instagram Fight Club is that you must stay socially distant.
The video was organized by specialist and actress Zoë Bell and is accompanied by the hashtag #BossBitchFightChallenge. Bell is well known for her work on popular Quentin Tarantino movies like Kill Bill: Volume 1, The Hateful Eight and Once upon a time in Hollywood.
Highlights from the five-minute clip include Johansson using a medicine ball as a weapon, Robbie hitting his baseball bat with Harley Quinn, and Berry hitting devastatingly after falling into the pool.
The video features a host of powerful actresses: Cameron Díaz, Rosie Pérez, Rosario Dawson, Lucy Lawless, Drew Barrymore, Thandie Newton, Juliette Lewis, Florence Pugh, Zoe Saldana, Kaitlin Olson, Daryl Hannah, Julia Butters and Traci Thoms.
Watch the full video above to find out why this group of women shouldn't be disturbed.
