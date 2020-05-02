Marcelo Balboa at the World Cup, Colorado soccer, missed bike kick

Perhaps the most memorable moment in Marcelo Balboa's football career was a foul.

It was the 1994 World Cup, and the Americans were leading Columbia, highly favored, when Balboa attempted a bike kick, an incredible feat of athletics that caused the ball to sail a long distance from the near post.

"If that kick had come in, it would have changed our lives," said Nick Balboa, the older of Marcelo's two children.

"I think I just surprised people," Marcelo laughed. "An American doing a bike kick at a World Cup, let alone a defender doing a bike and he gets so close … It's kind of funny. I'm going to go to my grave and say, 'Yes, I lost the bike.'

Nick is an intern in the Rapids communications department and a student at the University of Colorado. He proudly talks about his journey as a baby to see his father at the 1998 World Cup. He was too young to remember anything about his father's playing career, but he often reviews archived images.

"After understanding the importance of that, I would see the climax more and more," said Nick. “A part of me wishes he had received the bike kick just out of curiosity about what life would have been like if he had received it. Still, it is one of the coolest flaws in history. "

Marcelo was the first player to make 100 appearances for the USMNT, anchoring the American defense for the 1990 World Cups, & # 39; 94 and & # 39; 98. Between his first two Cups, he came to Colorado to play for the Foxes and liked the state so much that when Major League Soccer was formed he wanted Denver to be his home.

"When we joined in 1996, we were told that there was money for three years and that if things went well, we could see where it would go," recalls Marcelo. "I don't think people know how close MLS came to retiring with three owners and a commissioner sitting at a table trying to figure it out. Philip Anschutz deserves a big thank you for bringing football to Colorado and supporting him."

Balboa was instrumental in the formation of the MLS and one of its first stars when the game began, but his contributions to the league and Colorado football after the race could be even more significant.

His broadcasting career began almost immediately after he stopped playing in 2002. He has called for everything from MLS to the Olympics and World Cups for almost every network, in both English and Spanish. Locally, Balboa is the soccer commentator for Altitude TV, but he is still best known in Colorado for his work on the field. He was a coach for local youth clubs, Monarch High School for four years, and now leads the 14-year-old team at the Rapid Development Academy.

“When you talk about iconic players in the history of our club, Marcelo is someone you immediately think of. He was part of a pioneering group of players who helped not only lay the foundation for this club, but also for this league and the sport of soccer in the United States, "said Rapids Vice President Padraig Smith." He remains an ambassador of the Rapids and this league through his role as broadcast analyst for Altitude TV, Univision and as head coach at our development academy. "

One thing is certain for the Balboa family: their life flows with the four-year cycle of the World Cups.

"I never thought I could play in three World Cups," said Marcelo. “And now I have broadcast the Olympic Games, the World Cups and the Champions League final. I love to watch the game. But being able to bring a World Cup here would be great. "

Balboa is referring to the 2026 World Cup, to be held in North America for the first time since 1994. Denver is one of 23 candidate cities looking to make the final cut to 16, which is scheduled for this June.

The state's soccer prestige has grown in recent years thanks to members of the US team. USA Mallory Pugh and Lindsey Horan. Balboa hopes that a man from Colorado will also be on the World Cup roster.

"Having kids from Colorado representing Colorado or the Colorado Rapids and forming a national team, I think it would be amazing to see him," said Marcelo. “All young children who grow up playing soccer want to play in a World Cup. Having a child who lives that dream from Colorado, being able to go out to the field in a World Cup, that is the biggest sporting event in the world. Nothing competes with what the World Cup has to offer, because it is the world you are playing. "

Balboa minimizes his contributions to the game in Colorado. But it's hard to deny, given the possibility that one of his students may be on the field the next time the World Cup is played on American soil, or that he has helped lay the groundwork for his arrival in Denver.

Her son, on the other hand, is already dreaming of seeing a pre-game montage that includes his father's missing bike kick in the Empower Field jumbotron.

"It would mean the whole world to him," said Nick. Colorado is at home. The possibility is more than exciting not only for the state and the sport, but also for my dad. The progression to the point of possibly hosting a World Cup game is a great achievement. "