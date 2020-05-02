Maple Grove police find body of missing 28-year-old Maria Fury, arrested suspect – Up News Info

A missing Maple Grove woman, 28, was found dead in her home. Police say a suspect is now in custody in connection with the death of Maria Fury.

The search for her began Thursday, April 30, when the Maple Grove Police Department received a report, at approximately 6:13 pm, from a missing person near Eagle Lake and Pike Lake in the 11700 block of Red Fox Drive. .

Fury was reported to have gone for a walk around 11 a.m. and it has not been heard from since.

Maple Grove Police then organized a public search for her, scheduled for Saturday, May 2 at 10:00 a.m. at Maple Grove.

Then, early Saturday morning, police informed the public that Fury's body had been found.

In a press release, the Maple Grove Police Department wrote:

This is a devastating time for Maria's family and community. The case was originally reported as a missing person. There was a great deal of support from the community who volunteered to find Maria. With the location of Maria's remains, the search activities planned for today, May 2, are no longer necessary and canceled. The Maple Grove Police Department thanks all the people who volunteered to help our agency find Maria. We ask that you keep your family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Anyone who may have information relevant to the investigation should call Detective Holzerland at 763-494-6204 or 763-494-6100.

Fury's family also released a statement on Saturday:

“It is with broken hearts that we share with you this morning that our daughter, Maria Pew Fury, was found deceased. She was our joy, light and treasure. As our family honors the memory of Mary and the immense joy that brought us all, we encourage her to focus on everything positive in the world. Love your babies as we love our Mary. "

