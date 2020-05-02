"Many days, not weeks away,quot; from facilitating requests to stay home, says Newsom – Up News Info Los Angeles

– With thousands of people across the southern United States celebrating May Day protests against California's stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus pandemic, Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday attempted to calm concerns by saying the state he was close to easing those restrictions.

"We are many days, not weeks," from starting to facilitate the order, Newsom said in its daily briefing on Friday, which makes specific reference to retail stores, restaurants and hospitals.

Newsom reported that 3.9 million Californians have applied for unemployment since March 12, when the pandemic occurred. $ 7.5 billion in unemployment benefits have been distributed.

"We are very, very close to making some announcements that I think will be very significant for people in the retail sector, the hospitality sector, yes, that includes in the second phase, restaurants, again, with serious modifications," he said. Newsom.

Huge protests were held in Huntington Beach, downtown Los Angeles and San Bernardino on Friday after Newsom announced Thursday that Orange County's beaches would be closed after seeing large crowds last weekend.

According to the governor, there were 91 coronavirus deaths statewide in the past 24 hours, and the statewide case count crossed the 50,000 mark.

There are now 50,442 cases statewide, with 2,073 deaths from the disease. However, Newsom said he was encouraged that the number of hospitalizations, 3,248, decreased 2% from the previous day, and that the number of ICU patients remained stable.

An average of about 25,000 people are tested daily.

"Because of his individual behavior and the physical detachment he's done on a large scale … That's why I feel a little confident that over the course of the next week we will be able to make some announcements that will give people more confidence in their ability to California to stand up economically, "Newsom said.