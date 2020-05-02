Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia and & # 39; This Is Us & # 39; gather to feed medical workers

Instagram

Cast members of the NBC family drama comedy series are raising money for a nonprofit to provide free meals to healthcare workers amid the ongoing fight for the coronavirus.

Mandy moore, Sterling K. Brownand Chrissy Metz were among the cast members of the hit television show "We are"who held a virtual meeting after doing their part to help Covid-19.

The stars were found after partnering with Frontline Foods to feed hospital workers at Jefferson Hospital and Allegheny Valley Hospital in Natrona Heights, Pittsburgh, and other hospitals in Philadelphia.

After the meeting on the Zoom video conferencing app, several stars took to Instagram to share screenshots from the session, and Mandy wrote, "I miss my Pearson family very much and seeing these faces really lifted my spirits. #Thisisus."

Susan Kelechi Watson and added: "You know how when you have to see the family? Yes … that part. # This is zooming."

Milo Ventimiglia, Jon Huertas, Chris Sullivanand Justin Hartley He also participated in the Zoom update.

Frontline Foods, a non-profit World Central Kitchen partner, is raising money to allow local restaurants to prepare and deliver meals to healthcare workers on the front line of the Covid-19 pandemic.