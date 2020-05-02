Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz and others have this meeting

A meeting like no other!
These days, celebrities from our favorite TV shows and movies have gathered in virtual video chats. Since everyone is trapped at home due to Coronavirus Pandemic, these A-listers are bringing some much-needed joy and content to feel good to our feeds.
Before the weekend, the We are The cast made hearts warm for their reunion. Okay, maybe that's a bit dramatic, but it was still epic anyway.
"I really miss my Pearson family and seeing these faces really lifted my spirits." Mandy moore shared on Instagram, along with a photo of the cast members smiling and waving at the camera.
Chrissy Metz He shared the same image and wrote: "Technology is here bringing joy and gratitude, you guys! I am so happy to see these beautiful faces!
"Do you know how when you have to see the family? Yes … that part,quot; Susan Kelechi Watson expressed in its publication.
Chris Sullivan He also joined in the fun and wrote, "Just a quick check-in with the family."
Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Jon Huertas and Justin Hartley I also participated in video chats, but I haven't shared anything on social media yet. But it's only a matter of time before they do!
According to the Pittsburg Post-GazetteThe cast also joined for a good cause earlier in the week.
The outlet reports the We are the team joined and donated to the Frontline Foods organization.
Sterling K. Brown and his co-stars paid for more than 260 meals from Cafe Raymond and Salúd Juicery Oakland to deliver to healthcare workers and other essential staff at Jefferson Hospital and Allegheny Valley Hospital, the outlet shared.
In addition, they also helped other medical centers in Philadelphia.
(E! And NBC are part of the NBC Universal family.)
%MINIFYHTMLe57e2b2b02e045da2e300b7d4db4df8b12%%MINIFYHTMLe57e2b2b02e045da2e300b7d4db4df8b13%