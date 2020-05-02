Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz and others have this meeting

A meeting like no other!

These days, celebrities from our favorite TV shows and movies have gathered in virtual video chats. Since everyone is trapped at home due to Coronavirus Pandemic, these A-listers are bringing some much-needed joy and content to feel good to our feeds.

Before the weekend, the We are The cast made hearts warm for their reunion. Okay, maybe that's a bit dramatic, but it was still epic anyway.

"I really miss my Pearson family and seeing these faces really lifted my spirits." Mandy moore shared on Instagram, along with a photo of the cast members smiling and waving at the camera.

Chrissy Metz He shared the same image and wrote: "Technology is here bringing joy and gratitude, you guys! I am so happy to see these beautiful faces!

"Do you know how when you have to see the family? Yes … that part,quot; Susan Kelechi Watson expressed in its publication.