Managing chaos during the coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– The fight is real for parents trying to balance work, teach children, and find some moments for them while staying home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was pleasant the first days, it was like the honeymoon stage," said mother Melissa González. "Then, about 10 days later, we thought, 'OMG, did I have to spend another day with everyone around us? "

González is working from home full time right now.

Up News Info 11 also chatted with Erika Wightman. Her work as a stylist is on hold for now.

"I'm done cleaning, I'm done cooking, I'm ready to go back to work," she said.

These times can test anyone's patience, but don't let chaos consume you.

"If you have 10 things on the list and only got eight of them, that doesn't mean it's a failure," said Dr. Gonzalo Pérez-García of Texas Health Plano. "There are so many hours in a day."

Dr. Pérez-García said to stop putting so much pressure on yourself.

Control your frustration through exercises like stretching, yoga, or even a brisk walk.

Also, you should not neglect your own needs.

The doctor recommends setting aside at least a few minutes to do something you enjoy.

