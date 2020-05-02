Man stabbed in the chest on the Expo line in Santa Monica – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A man was stabbed in the chest on the Expo Line in Santa Monica early Saturday morning.

Authorities said the incident was called just before 5 a.m. on Fourth Street and Colorado Avenue.

Neither the victim nor the suspect, believed to be transient, was on the scene when officials arrived, but was later located at 26th Street and Michigan Avenue, according to the Sheriff's Office of Transit Services.

The victim was treated for his injuries and is expected to survive. The suspect confessed and was arrested.

