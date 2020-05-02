Home Local News Man stabbed in the chest on the Expo line in Santa Monica...

Man stabbed in the chest on the Expo line in Santa Monica – Up News Info Los Angeles

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Man stabbed in the chest on the Expo line in Santa Monica - CBS Los Angeles
SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) – A man was stabbed in the chest on the Expo Line in Santa Monica early Saturday morning.

Authorities said the incident was called just before 5 a.m. on Fourth Street and Colorado Avenue.

Passengers travel by train during the opening of the Metro Expo Line extension between Culver City and the Santa Monica Station in Santa Monica, California, on May 20, 2016. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP / Getty Images )

Neither the victim nor the suspect, believed to be transient, was on the scene when officials arrived, but was later located at 26th Street and Michigan Avenue, according to the Sheriff's Office of Transit Services.

The victim was treated for his injuries and is expected to survive. The suspect confessed and was arrested.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©