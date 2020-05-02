Man arrested trying to quarantine on Disney's private island – Up News Info

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida lawmakers arrested a man who had been living his quarantine on a closed Disney World island, telling authorities it felt like a "tropical paradise."

Orange County Sheriff's agents found Richard McGuire on Disney's Discovery Island on Thursday. He said he had been there since Monday or Tuesday and that he had planned to camp there for a week, according to an arrest report.

The 42-year-old man said he did not hear numerous deputies looking for him on foot on the private island, by boat, and by air because he was asleep in a building. He told the deputy that he did not know it was a restricted area, even though there were numerous signs of "no trespassing."

"Richard stated that he was unaware of that and that it looked like a tropical paradise," according to the arrest report.

Orange County Marine Corps officers at Bay Lake used a public address system to tell McGuire that he was not allowed to be on the property, but still remained on the island, according to the arrest report.

A Disney security representative said he saw McGuire using a company boat on Thursday, noting that the area had several "do not enter,quot; signs and two closed doors. She asked the agency to file charges.

McGuire was arrested for a trespassing offense and taken to jail without incident. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment.

Formerly called Treasure Island, Discovery Island had been the site of a zoo before the island was closed to the public in 1999.