Maine's Sunday River Brewing closes again after losing state licenses

Maine restaurant owner Rick Savage went ahead with his votes to reopen for business on Friday, defying a state order that all restaurants remain closed until June due to the coronavirus.

But at the end of the day, Savage announced that the Sunday River Brewing Co. in Bethel would re-close "until further notice,quot; after the state revoked its health licenses.

More than 150 people had lined up to eat at the restaurant mid-afternoon on Friday when the restaurant reopened despite orders from Governor Janet Mills, according to the Portland Press Herald.

"I can't tell you where to stop and what to do," Savage told the Bangor Daily News about his clients, many of whom were not observing guidelines for social distancing by being 6 feet away while waiting to enter the restaurant. "We are America. If you want to isolate, you can isolate."

Savage made an appearance in Fox News "Tucker Carlson Tonight,quot; The day before, he criticized the governor's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and encouraged other companies to follow suit to challenge orders to remain closed.

At one point during the interview, Savage offered what he said was Mill's cell phone number and encouraged viewers to call her directly and challenged state officials to bring him to court.

"We are encouraging all businesses in Maine to open," he said on the show. "We should never have been closed in the first place. We need to reopen, launch this summer tourism business, or we'll lose a third of our restaurants (and) who knows how many motels and other businesses. So we advocate for everyone, not just my restaurant. It's time to go back to work. "

Around 4 p.m. On Friday, the state revoked its liquor and health licenses, according to the Press Herald.

During a press conference outside the busy restaurant, Savage insisted it would remain open, calling the state's move "ridiculous," according to the Daily News. reports.

"I stay open," he said. "I am challenging the order without a license and they are going to fine me every day."

The restaurant owner urged people to donate to a GoFundMe page, "Maine Back to Work Fund," which was launched to raise money for the Sunday River Brewing Co. and other companies that open, to help pay the fines that incur and finance the legal action that Savage said he is planning against the state.

Savage singled out Mills for the state's decision to revoke his licenses, referring to his appearance with Carlson on Thursday.

"I called her, I gave her her phone number," he said. "It is retaliation. I did not make it look very good, but it did not make itself look very good. So it is nothing we did. We are just trying to open up and try to do it civilly and we never once go after people."

Mills' office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Boston.com.

On Friday, during a press conference, the governor urged the state to unite to face the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic. As of Friday, there has been 1,123 confirmed cases of the virus in the state and 55 people have died.

"This virus is testing the limits of our patience, the limits of our economic stability, the limits of our state's health and resilience," he said. "Let's stand up to show the world that no matter the challenge, no matter the difficulty, we will persevere."

The Daily News reports that the restaurant served about 250 people at 6 p.m. on Friday. A few hours later, the restaurant announced that it would close until further notice. But the business continued to serve customers until at least 10 p.m., according to the Press Herald.

"We will close over the weekend as state permits were taken from us," read a message on the company's Facebook page on Saturday. "On Monday we will review our federal permits before making decisions about reopening."