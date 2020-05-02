Machine gun Kelly and Jeff Lewis finally finish their meat

If you've been following Machine Gun Kelly, you would know that he and his neighbor, Jeff Lewis, haven't been on the best terms lately. Apparently MGK has been busy throwing parties in the neighborhood and not all of its neighbors are happy about that.

MGJ had just turned 30 and Jeff Lewis commented on the birthday party on his radio show. Page Six and other media picked up the story earlier this week in which Jeff taunted some of MGK's guests, including those who parked their cars in other people's driveways and in front of fire hydrants.

MGK reportedly went to his IG earlier this week to say he wished they had a "chance to meet." MGK referred to himself as the "new kid on the block," suggesting that Colson Baker is new to the area.

You can see his post below:

Baker, who quarreled with Eminem, told him he hoped they could reach a mutual agreement for the next few weeks and urged him to come if he ever needed anything. Lewis found out about his message.

MGK sent him a bottle of fancy liquor and Jeff thanked him at the same time as he included the phrase, "I agree. Now please move your car. It seems that Mr. Lewis is still disturbed by MGK's behavior, but anyway, they seem to be progressing.

In case you missed it, at some point, the enmity was getting ugly. MGK, during an appearance on Lala Kent's podcast, Give them Lala … with Randall, he joked that he was going to make the neighborhood into a movie with Zac Efron and Seth Rogen, Neighbors in which Zac and his friends terrorize their new neighbors.

Also, Lewis said he never had a problem with Machine Gun Kelly, however some of his friends clearly don't understand the blocking rules.

He said many of the occupants there don't like the rapper's behavior, and they've all been complaining about him.



