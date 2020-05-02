Los Angeles authorities agree to release more than 250 inmates from jails – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The Los Angeles County Chief Justice announced Friday that more than 250 inmates facing misdemeanor and felony charges have been released from jail in an effort to limit the spread of the new coronavirus.

Judge Kevin C. Brazile, in a written statement, said the orders were signed to release the inmates on their own recognition along with the recent decision of the California Judicial Council to set bail to zero for most cases of minor and low level offenses.

District Attorney Jackie Lacey, Public Defender Ricardo García, Alternate Public Defender Erika Anzoategui, and City Attorney Mike Feuer investigated and agreed to the cases and set court dates for those inmates.

"Justice partners in Los Angeles County continue to work with the court during this unprecedented public health crisis to protect public safety while also reaching the distance within our courts and the prison system," said Brazile.

The presiding judge announced on March 17 that most functions of the court would remain on hold until May 12, with courtrooms closed for judicial matters, except for those handling urgent essential functions.

Essential issues include appearances, preliminary hearings, bond review hearings, grand jury charges, and sentencing hearings in criminal cases, along with petitions for minors, emergency protection orders, emergency briefs that challenge COVID emergency measures- 19 and family and civil temporary restraining orders.

The presiding judge also said last month that the court system instituted a 90-day grace period on all traffic and non-traffic violation fines.

