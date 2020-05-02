LOL ’has comedians targeting those couples – Up News Info

One of the great guilty pleasures for viewers of HGTV's long and popular history House hunters The series are the couples whose wish lists are opposite poles.

She, a squirrel trainer, wants something downtown, where she can presumably drink it during the day, even with three children. He, a hat blocker, wants something less than the two-hour trip his choice would create. He likes the modern. She wants something with a local flavor. All of that with the kind of kitchen and large bathrooms that are generally seen in Texas while shopping in Paris on a modest budget.

HGTV felt her pain and heard her screams on the television screen. So the network is ready to make fun of itself with a new show, House hunters: LOL. The elevator pitch is simple: Gather comedians to watch an episode via video conference and offer rude comments about choices being made and avoided.

"House hunters it's a gaming phenomenon that has long inspired drinking games, sarcastic comments from social media and parodies on late-night television, "said Jane Latman, president of HGTV." While we're #HomeTogether, House hunters: LOL It will add to the fun by combining our favorite comedians with one of America's favorite shows. "

The show will have six half-hour episodes to air in June, exact dates and participating comedians to be determined. Hilarity will probably occur, as "All in House hunters It is a fair game: from the tours and budgets of the house to the wish lists of paint colors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, "says the network.

In the words of many people in the revelation, "OMG".