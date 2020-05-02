Lockheed Martin announces a $ 6.07 billion PAC-3 MSE production contract – Defense Blog

The US Department of Defense. USA It has awarded Pentagon No. 1 weapons supplier Lockheed Martin Corp the contract to produce Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missile segment enhancement interceptors (MSEs) and associated equipment.

The contract, announced on April 30, is worth $ 6.07 billion and will run through the 23-year contract until the fiscal year.

According to a company statement, the contract requires the production and delivery of PAC-3 MSE interceptors, launcher modification kits, associated equipment, and one-time efforts to support the United States and global customers.

"This contract demonstrates our clients' continued confidence in our ability to deliver unmatched Hit-to-Kill technology that defeats the ever-expanding global threats of today and tomorrow," said Scott Arnold, vice president of Integrated Missile and Air Defense at Lockheed Martin Missiles. and fire control. "PAC-3 MSE is one of the most capable multi-mission interceptors, allowing our clients to defend against advanced tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and aircraft."

To meet customer demand and increase production capacity, Lockheed Martin is building an 85,000-square-foot expansion at the Camden, Arkansas facility where PAC-3 MSE interceptors are assembled. The building is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2021, and operations will begin in the first quarter of 2022.

The PAC-3 missile and air-guided defense system provides highly reactive kill attack capability both in range and altitude while operating in all environments.

The PAC-3 family of missiles are high-speed interceptors that defend against incoming threats, including tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and aircraft. Thirteen nations: United States, Germany, Kuwait, Japan, Qatar, the Republic of Korea, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, the Netherlands, United Arab Emirates, Romania and Sweden have chosen PAC-3 and PAC-3 MSE to provide missiles. defense capabilities.

In March 2018, U.S. and Polish officials also entered into an agreement for Poland to purchase Lockheed Martin's Missile Segment Improvement PAC-3 missiles and related support team.

As the world leader in systems integration and development of air defense and anti-missile systems and technologies, Lockheed Martin offers high-quality anti-missile defense solutions that protect citizens, critical assets and deployed forces from current and future threats. The company's expertise encompasses missile design and production, infrared finders, command and control / battle management, and communications, precision and tracking optics, radar and signal processing, as well as representative threat objectives for missile defense tests.