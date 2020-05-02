Local Dentist Offers Toothbrush Safety Tips During COVID-19 – Up News Info Detroit

– Although it is important to practice social distancing, it is also essential to participate in dental distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Tiffani McElrath, Principal Dentist at Detroit's My Community Dental Centers Clinic, says that if you have been exposed to COVID-19 or think you may be sick, isolate your toothbrush just as you would isolate yourself from the family.

You can become infected by coming into close contact (about 6 feet or two arms) with a person who has COVID-19. COVID-19 is transmitted mainly from person to person. You can become infected with respiratory drops when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks. You can also get it by touching a surface or object that has the virus, and then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes.

Here are some tips:

If you have been exposed to COVID-19, or think you may be sick, isolate your toothbrush as you would your family.

Avoid side-by-side storage: Keep your toothbrush alone, upright in a cup or on the toothbrush holder, next to your nightstand or in another isolated location.

Wash your hands BEFORE flossing and brushing. The Centers for Disease Control recommends washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Be sure to wash your hands AFTER brushing and flossing too.

Disinfect the handle AFTER brushing. According to the National Institute of Health, the coronavirus can live from 2 to 3 days in plastic.

Don't contaminate your toothpaste. Be careful if you share the tube with someone. Do not touch the tip of the tube directly on your toothbrush. For example, use a Q tip to transfer the toothpaste from the tube to the toothbrush.

Wash your toothbrush after you are sick. Even if you are healthy, the American Dental Association recommends replacing your toothbrush every 3-4 months, or sooner if the bristles are worn.

For more information on COVID-19, visit here.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related