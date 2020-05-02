Lili Reinhart calls Twitter & # 39; Vile Place & # 39; in the middle of a cancellation party against boyfriend Cole Sprouse

WENN

The cancellation party against the actor of & # 39; Riverdale & # 39; It comes after it was rumored that he was cheating on Lili with young model Kaia Gerber when the two were seen getting out of the same car.

Lili Reinhart she becomes defensive when people on Twitter started a hate campaign against her boyfriend and "Riverdale"co-star Cole Sprouse. For some reason, the #colesprouseisoverparty hashtag became trending in the blue bird app, prompting Lili to rant in a series of now-deleted tweets.

"Twitter is such a vile place. It's so easy to say you're behind your phone, isn't it? That's why people choose to keep their relationships private … that's why people don't have social media. because of this intimidation, "said the 23-year-old actress on Friday, May 1.

He continued tweeting: "I don't tolerate any of that. Are you intimidating me? Of course that's okay. But attacking someone literally for no reason, just for the sake of the Twitter trend? Please … reevaluate yourself and your ego before to send another tweet to the abyss. "

"It's easy to criticize someone and cast hate because it makes you feel like you have some kind of power over them. The truth is … you don't. Saying that you hate someone or don't like them doesn't give you any power over them, "Betty Cooper in" Riverdale "emphasized.

She went on to say, "Do you need to tweet about someone you literally don't know to feel like you have something in your life? That's sad. It really is very sad. Do you want to feel validated or important? Attacking someone online won't give you that. Do something. useful with your time and be better. "

In another post, Lili let everyone know that she "would not shut me up about things like this. You have no idea how destructive this can be to anyone. To anyone." Lili added, "There is no excuse for this. You need God in your life or some form of help if you participate in the culture of cancellation."

This comes after Cole was rumored to be cheating on Lili with Kaia Gerber when they were seen getting out of the same car on March 19. "I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online who claim to be my fans," Cole broke his silence on the rumors earlier this month. "Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulge them. But attacking my friends, unfounded accusations, leaking my address and sending death threats are qualities of madness and fanaticism. Choose humanity, stop being [emoji clown] ".