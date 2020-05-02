Lil Wayne and Drake talk about parenting and working together on new music

Yesterday Drake released his new project "Dark Lane Demo Tapes,quot; to hold us until his next album. She later joined Lil Wayne on the phone at Young Money Radio to talk about the project, parenting and much more.

Like us previously Drake reportedly showed his son Adonis for the first time, and during their conversation, Drake spoke to Lil Wayne about his decision to finally show him his son.

He said, "I woke up one morning and I thought, you know what? This is something I want to do. I want to be able to go places with my son and share memories with my son. I don't want to feel that just because of a life choice I made to be a "celebrity," I have to make everyone live under this blanket. "

However, before ending the call, Lil Wayne asked the question that many people have wanted to know, which is when they are going to release new music together.

Drake says he's ready to do another collaboration with Weezy anytime now, as they both explained how they are both perfectionists when it comes to music.

Lil Wayne said: “Now, something about us and the Drizzy songs we make together, we are both perfectionists. So, it's not like they send me a joint, I'm going to throw a verse there. "

Drake continued: “We got a standard that we met, and we got a record and a legacy that we must always protect. And on top of that, it's like we have this thing where it's like, well, if I'm going to send you a joint and I'm going to go first, first of all, I know, it's like, okay I know this man is on about to go crazy with me. And I feel like it's … These are the times when you really … In rap, there is no score to define a winner or there is no championship game. So these are the moments of competition that we really enjoy. ”

However, Drake said that he will be in the studio all weekend, and at least for the next week, Lil Wayne will have two new joints to work on so that we can get the music we've all been waiting for.

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or Click here to join!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94