Leslie Jordan could be the king of quarantine with her now iconic Instagram posts during the coronavirus crisis – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A familiar face in Hollywood is making people laugh during the coronavirus pandemic.
Actor Leslie Jordan has been sharing videos to sing on Instagram, providing life hacks and talking about what he's been up to during his time in isolation.
In a video, Jordan talked about selling T-shirts with his phrases and donating the proceeds for the coronavirus relief efforts.
According to Jordan, other people have started selling T-shirts with their phrases, making money for themselves.
