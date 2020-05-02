LeBron James rumored to cheat on his wife, side girl exposed by her own friend

Instagram

According to a former Miss Idaho, the Los Angeles Lakers player has cheated on his wife and mother of their three children with an Instagram model.

Lebron James He has allegedly cheated on his wife. The Los Angeles Lakers star, who is married to his high school girlfriend Savannah Brinson, it is rumored that he sleeps with another woman behind his wife's back. Now his alleged side girl is revealed.

The woman is called Sofia Jamora On Instagram. She was exposed on social networks by her former friend Erza Haliti, a former Miss Idaho who is married to the Denver Broncos tight end Nick Vannett.

Erza posted a photo of LeBron in her story with the caption: "Am I the only one not a fan of LeBron?" The former beauty queen added, "I don't think I've ever been a fan of guys cheating on their wives, especially with @sofiajamora."

Sofia has not publicly responded to the connection rumors, but the model who is going to celebrate her 23rd birthday will soon attend LeBron games. In a photo of her sitting by the court at the Staples Center, she proclaimed herself a "big basketball fan."

LeBron has also not addressed the cheating rumors. He married his wife Savannah in 2013 after dating and dating for years. They have three children together. Her oldest son, Bronny, follows in his footsteps as a basketball player.

It is not the first time that LeBron James has received cheating rumors. In 2016, he reportedly flirted with a different Instagram model named Rachel Bush. He slipped into his DMs and she posted it online. As the athlete kept her lips closed to the rumors, she added fuel by posting a photo of her hanging out on the court during the game between the Lakers and the Cleveland Cavaliers. He captioned it with a basketball emoji that could also mean "shoot your shot."

As the rumors were all over the internet, Rachel tried to back off. Although he stated that it is true that the message was sent from his social media account, he said that it may not have been his. "You receive DM from various people. That has been the scenario, where your friends or your manager have tried to talk to me pretending to be them," he explained in a radio interview.

What about the image of the court? She insisted that it is just a coincidence. She claimed she was in town with her own boyfriend Jordan Poyer, who played for the Cleveland Browns at the time.

The DM screenshots have since been removed, but the image of the court remains.