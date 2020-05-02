LeBron James is a true MVP at the Kids & # 39; Choice Awards 2020 with 2 wins

Lebron James is making history once again.

On Saturday, the NBA champion received the first Generation Change Award at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2020. The 35-year-old Los Angeles Lakers player was honored for his work with the LeBron Family Foundation James and for his dedication to driving change through education, such as through his I PROMISE School.

"Hi, how are you guys?" James said via video chat. "I just want to say thank you. It means a lot not only to me, but also to my family, to my fans and also to my children at my school in Akron, Ohio. And we will return to what we know to be normal very soon."

This was not the only blimp that he took home that night. The athlete also won the award for Favorite Male Sports Star. Tom brady, Cristiano Ronaldo, Patrick Mahomes, Shaun white and Stephen Curry They were also in the race.

"Wow!" he said. "I just want to say thank you. You guys are amazing. Nickelodeon, you guys are amazing. Thank you so much for what you do for every child in the world. And this has always been one of the best shows to be a part of. So thank you very much. I look forward to seeing you. soon. Stay safe and healthy. I love you. "