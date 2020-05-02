Lea Michele looks beaming in her first tummy photo after previous reports of pregnancy – it's confirmed!

Actress Glee turned to social media to share wonderful news with her many followers! Turns out, Lea Michele is expecting her first child and posted her first tummy photo on her Instagram account as proof!

That said, it's safe to say that the star looked radiant as she posed from a side angle to better show off her belly while wearing a maxi dress and wearing the most beautiful accessory – a bright smile.

This occurs days after reports that she was pregnant erupted and fans were definitely excited to see the hit for the first time.

The blue dress she wore made her look like a total goddess and people couldn't help but go crazy for her beauty as well as congratulate her for being pregnant.

As she looked at her bundle as she held it in her hands for the pose, Lea smiled, her long hair cascading down her back.

That image already told the world in a thousand words how excited and happy he was, but he still used two real words in the caption to clarify further: "Very grateful."

As you can imagine, many celebrity friends were very happy for her and scared by the news, including former Scream Queens co-star Emma Roberts, who commented: ‘Crying! Screaming!!! I love you! & # 39;

Plus, she also received good wishes from Maren Morris, who also became a mother last month!

The news first appeared earlier this week after a source shared with People what Lea expected, and mentioned that she and her husband Zandy Reich "always wanted to be parents."

This will be the first time that they become parents to either of them.

Lea and Zandy were engaged for almost a year before getting married in March 2019 and they seem very happy and in love as they take this new big step in their lives and relationships.



