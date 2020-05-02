Lea Michele debuts her tummy in a deep blue dress

read Michele it feels anything but blue.
the Joy The actress just released her tummy, less than a week after the news that she was pregnant and expecting her first child with her husband. Zandy Reich.
"Very grateful," the expectant mother shared on Instagram with her 6.3 million followers. He also added a yellow heart emoji to his caption.
In the sweet post, Lea looks radiant and shiny, as she is seen cradling her baby in a dreamy blue dress. It is not clear whether the Scream Queens Star hints at the sex of her little one with the color of her dress.
Even if she doesn't drop clues, she looked fabulous as always.
Soon after she debuted her tummy and confirmed the news of her pregnancy, her comment section was flooded with poignant responses.
"Aww congratulations! I love this. You will be a great mommy," said her ex. Joy co-star Naya Rivera answered
Read & # 39; s Scream Queens co-star, Emma Roberts "Crying! Screaming! I love you!"
Ashley Tisdale replied "OMG OMG,quot; with a bunch of heart emojis.
Recent mother, Maren morrisHe commented, "Aw congratulations, mom!"
It was love everywhere in Lea's Instagram feed.
The actress' baby news comes just over a year after she and Zandy were married in a romantic ceremony in March 2019 near Napa, California.
"They love the feeling of being married and calling each other husband and wife," a source previously told E! News about their life as newlyweds. "They were so excited about the whole (wedding) weekend and kept talking about how magical and incredible it was. They didn't want it to end and they still remember more and more details that they had forgotten."
For her first wedding anniversary, Lea shared a candid behind-the-scenes video of her special day with her husband. "1 year,quot; simply captioned his post.
Very soon, the couple will celebrate the arrival of their little one.
