Lea Michele debuts her tummy in a deep blue dress

read Michele it feels anything but blue.

the Joy The actress just released her tummy, less than a week after the news that she was pregnant and expecting her first child with her husband. Zandy Reich.

"Very grateful," the expectant mother shared on Instagram with her 6.3 million followers. He also added a yellow heart emoji to his caption.

In the sweet post, Lea looks radiant and shiny, as she is seen cradling her baby in a dreamy blue dress. It is not clear whether the Scream Queens Star hints at the sex of her little one with the color of her dress.

Even if she doesn't drop clues, she looked fabulous as always.

Soon after she debuted her tummy and confirmed the news of her pregnancy, her comment section was flooded with poignant responses.

"Aww congratulations! I love this. You will be a great mommy," said her ex. Joy co-star Naya Rivera answered