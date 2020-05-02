LA Galaxy, L.A. regional food bank team with Kogi BBQ to deliver free meals – Up News Info Los Angeles

CARSON (CBSLA) – Cars arrived at the Dignity Health sports park in Carson on Friday to receive free meals.

The LA Galaxy and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank teamed up with the iconic Kogi BBQ food truck to distribute free food.

Kogi BBQ founder Roy Choi said he has been taking his food truck all over Los Angeles to return it to his community.

"People cry or are very grateful," Choi said. "Sometimes they run out of words and sometimes they just don't know what to say. It's just one of those things you don't need words for."

"We are very grateful to the community we work and play in, so it's our little way to give back today," said LA Galaxy President Chris Klein.

The food bank also delivered 1,000 boxes of food and people received a Galaxy Model scarf.