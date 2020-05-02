Kristen Bell and Josh Gad bring frozen magic to 2020 Kids & # 39; Choice

Kristen bell Bring one of our favorite Disney screen stars to our homes in her fancy Anna costume.

For the Kids & # 39; Choice Awards 2020: Show Celebrate Together, the Good place The star dressed up in an Anna costume and stood alongside the stuffed animal versions of Anna, Elsa and Kristoff. She said to the viewers at home, "Wow, thank you so much for rewarding Frozen II your favorite animated movie! Guys, we had a great time making this movie. We hope to make a million more. Um … does anyone else want to say something? No? You want … They are usually very talkative. Thank you!"

How to Josh Gad, who voices Olaf, stepped out of a steam shower to accept his blimp. According to the actor, "I was just doing some work in the shower," where he is "doing most of my work these days."

"A little Nickelodeon Blimp flew in to surprise me. I am very excited because this is the closest I am going to get to air travel right now," he continued. "So thank you so much for giving me this honor on behalf of my vocal performance on 'Frozen.' Now I'm sorry, but I have to get back to work. Okay."