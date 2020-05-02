Kim Kardashian really should listen to Trixie Mattel

Screenshot: Twitter

Legend, icon and star, Trixie Mattel It has a secret. Well, maybe it's not so much a secret as a trick of the trade. In October 2019, the drag queen, musician, and now makeup mogul revealed the final step in creating the perfect, flawless female illusion – and that's, of course, the foundation of her hands. "So everyone says you're a psycho, why do you get your hands on the base?" Trixie says around the twenty-first minute during a tutorial on his YouTube channel where he's literally just painting his hands, which seems like a fair question. The answer comes moments later, when he raises both hands, one grounded, one no, to reveal the absolute gag that not only his base hand matches his face perfectly, but it's also highlighted. Yet another unrealistic standard for women!

This is a technique that Kim Kardashian You might consider considering it seems, even with the multiple cosmetic empires in the family available to you, for life you can't find a foundation that matches the actual color of your skin, let alone with your fingertips. . . Wisely, KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics have been left out of the core game, but by the way, there must be someone inside who can help a girl.

"Don't judge me by my pale hand," Kardashian wrote in an Instagram story about her lip gloss app recently, where it really looks like a hand that can't belong to the same body as the speaking face has appeared in the frame. At first glance, it might seem like the same type of visual gag as one of those videos where someone puts a sweater on a dog and then uses human hands to feed it, but no, that's really Kim's little ghost hand.

While I would suggest that Kim and company. just start using a foundation that really matches your skin color, I think it's safe to say it's not likely to happen anytime soon. So in the meantime, maybe Kardashian et al could continue loan drag queens and adopt Trixie's hand painting technique. Since Khloe is already a professional at cleaning tanner on the walls, what are some more fingerprints? [Bossip]

Meghan Markle He finally had his day in court and, well, it wasn't great. Markle is currently suing Associated Newspapers, the editors of Daily mail, regarding a 2018 article in which they published excerpts from a letter she sent to her father after he didn't escort her down the aisle on their wedding day.

On Friday, a superior court judge dismissed three claims Markle filed against the editors, ruling in favor of the Associated Newspapers. The rejected claims related to the violation of privacy, copyright and data protection rights, and a claim that the document acted dishonestly and with malicious intent to create a conflict between Meghan and her father.

the Daily mail, who reported on this story and is also the publication being sued, has called this "humiliation" for Markle and a "complete victory" for them, because, of course, they have.

This certainly wasn't great news for Markle, but the case seems far from over. Meghan is likely to testify in the case, as is her father, against her, as she claimed she shared parts of the letter with the press to defend herself after an article in People vilified him. [Daily mail]

