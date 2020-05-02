Kim Kardashian accused of Blackfishing after apologizing for her & # 39; pale & # 39; skin: it's your color

Instagram

In a new video posted on his Instagram Stories, the & # 39; Keeping Up With The Kardashians & # 39; star she asks people not to judge her when she realizes that her hand looks pale.

Kim Kardashian He has landed in hot water for his recent comments on his skin tone. The "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star recently posted a new video on Instagram Stories, which shows her putting lipstick on her lips. Then she realized that the color of the skin on her hands looks lighter compared to her face, leading her to ask her fans not to judge her. "

"Don't judge me by my pale hand," wrote Kim, known for tanning her skin, in history. As expected, people followed her despite her plea.

"Your hand isn't pale @KimKardashian … it's the color your FACE should be too," said one along with a pale facial emoji. Another sarcastically wrote: "She says that's not her real skin color." Tag the wife of Kanye West, another tweeted, "The pale hand is how you look without the tan and makeup. Suck it, bby."

Accusing Kim of fishing black, a Twitter user said: "Your hand is not pale, it is your face that is too brown / orange … and yes, we will judge you for that. STOP BLAVKFISHING."

Kim has not yet responded to the reaction.

Kim is not the only celebrity accused of black fishing. Bhad Bhabie (Danielle Bregoli) faced a backlash earlier this month after sharing a new video of her dark, sporty skin.

"Umm, I think that base is too dark on your face," said an enemy. Referring to a term used to describe wearing makeup to make it look black, another user wrote, "Okay, now this is black fishing." Another detractor added: "She needs to stop culturally appropriating herself. It's tough. I'm not the only one with this opinion."