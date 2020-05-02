Kickstarter union reaches deal with management for laid off workers

The Kickstarter employees union reached an agreement with management on Friday that provides protection to the dismissed workers, the union said in a press release. The crowdfunding company announced in an internal memo on April 20 that it would likely seek layoffs, along with other cost-cutting measures. CEO Aziz Hazan wrote in the memo that Kickstarter had seen a 35 percent drop in new crowdfunding projects on the site in recent weeks, "with no clear signs of bounce."

Kickstarter United, the union that represents 60 percent of the company's 140 employees, said the agreement includes four months of severance pay for all laid-off employees, an exemption from any non-compete agreement for anyone who accepts the compensation and withdrawal rights for one year. The company will continue health care coverage for laid off employees for up to six months, depending on salary.

Kickstarter spokesman David Gallagher said in an email to The edge On Saturday, the company was offering voluntary purchases to union members, including the ability to opt out of health insurance coverage and receive a partial payment.

"We need to put Kickstarter in a stronger position to overcome this uncertainty so that he can continue to support his mission, which is to help bring creative projects to life," Gallagher said. He added that non-union employees were receiving a similar offer. Once the company knows who is interested in a purchase, it will be able to determine how many layoffs may be necessary, Gallagher said.

Kickstarter workers successfully voted to unionize in February. They are represented by the Office and the International Union of Professional Employees (OPEIU).

Hasan said in the April 20 memo that Kickstarter generated $ 1.27 million in after-tax profits last year, which was reinvested back into the business. He mentioned other cost reduction measures in addition to layoffs, including a reduction in senior management salaries and not hiring for some vacant positions.

“While we are disappointed with the layoffs announced by Kickstarter management, we are proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with our entire union family in this multifaceted fight for the future of our families, and grateful for the willingness of Kickstarter management to negotiate a fair deal for your affected employees, ”OPEIU President and Local 153 Business Manager Richard Lanigan said in a statement.

The union said the layoffs may include up to 45 percent of Kickstarter's employees, but Gallagher said the company "has not made any statement about the potential scale of the layoffs."

UPDATE May 2 10:45 AM ET: Added a Kickstarter comment and statement from OPEIU representative.