Kenya Moore's makeshift photo shoot with real life doll Brooklyn Daly will brighten your day

Kenya Moore shared an impromptu photo shoot on her daughter, Brooklyn Daly's IG account, and managed to impress fans with the beautiful photos. Check out the latest photos of the girl below.

Many fans said baby Brookie is twinning with her mother. People used to say that the daughter of Kenya looked more like her father a while ago.

A commenter said: ‘Awwww you are a breath of fresh air. So adorable, really a natural beauty, "and someone else said," Look at those big, beautiful brown eyes on gorgeous Miss Brooklyn! She is a baby doll! "

Another follower posted this: ‘Why does she have to be so cute? Save a little for babies in the future thanks to the Corona order to stay home, "and someone else said," That last picture! "So much sun,quot;.

Someone else posted this message: "Looking more like mom in the third photo," and another follower said, "Oh, Gawd Brookie Cookie needs to be in commercials or something!" She is so photogenic! Baby is just beautiful #reallifeDoll. #prettiestbabyever #likehermommy ".

A follower said, "She is so beautiful that I love her,quot; it makes me want another but my 5-year-old son doesn't have it "and someone else posted this message:" Omg, she looks like Laila from ALL AMERICAN on Netflix. "

A commenter said: ‘Now she looks more like her mother. Beautiful, "and someone else wrote," The most beautiful girl, your amazing mother Kenya, I love you. "

Just the other day, it has been revealed that Brookie can also sing. Kenya shared an amazing video with her baby on her social media account.

Kenya created Brookie her own IG channel in 2019 so her fans can keep up with all kinds of new achievements and fun photos and videos with the girl.



