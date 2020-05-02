Kenya Moore is proud of her hair care campaign

Kenya Moore hair care products are appreciated by most of the people who tried them. Now, she tells her fans on social media that she couldn't be prouder of the campaign for this line of hair care products.

Bra @bravotv Real Atlanta Housewives Edited Scene #RHOA Many scenes were cut to set up my new ad campaign. #KenyaMooreHairCare is officially over 2200 @sallybeauty I am so proud of this campaign! #Mooretocome, "Kenya captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘I hope you will also enter Target. That would be silly ❤️, "and another follower posted this message:" Yes, I think @target needs to bring @thekenyamoore to their stores. It would be more accessible to some of us. "

One commenter said, "It is sad that they prefer to show drama and fight rather than incredible moments like this." 💯❤️ ’

Someone also shadowed Kenya and wrote: ‘But you made sure that TMZ was there to publicize the campaign through your interview attacking Nene. Well played. & # 39;

Another follower said, "Wow, this is amazing, I didn't even know black people shopped at Sally Beauty Supply, at least not where I'm from, they don't want much success."

Someone else wrote: ‘I hate how they cut their business scenes. But I always want to show you in a negative light. "

A follower said: Me I love this! Do you realize how much more revenue this would have generated for your business if it had been issued? Or perhaps they realized the amount of revenue this would have generated for their business "congratulations on your launch."

A fan posted this: ‘This is surprising, there aren't many black-owned hair care lines at Sally's. Congratulations.

Not too long ago, Kenya shared a new photo in which she looks amazing and makes sure to tell her fans that she loves the skin she's in.



