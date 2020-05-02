Kentucky Derby Virtual Results: Secretary Wins Triple Crown Showdown

The 2020 Kentucky Derby was postponed to the first Saturday in September due to the coronavirus pandemic, but there was still a Race for the Roses on the first Saturday in May.

It took place through a computer simulation and pitted the 13 Triple Crown winning horses against each other. Think of it as your dream race to solve the debates about which legendary champion was the best.

MORE: List of Kentucky Derby Winners, Triple Crown Champions

For those who support the Secretariat, collect your. . . well, applause because there were no dollars on the line.

The 1973 Triple Crown champion took the 1977 champion and starting leader Seattle Slew down the stretch to take the Triple Crown Showdown at Cyber ​​Churchill Downs. Citation, the winner of the 1948 Triple Crown, rose late for the second. Seattle Slew remained in third place.

NBC aired the virtual race as part of its retrospective coverage of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, but the event was not made just for television: proceeds from online donations before and after the race will go to COVID-19 relief. .