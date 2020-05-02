Kenseth plans to seize the opportunity – Up News Info Detroit

Matt Kenseth had a wonderful year of retirement. He had time to travel with his wife and four daughters, he made his first visit to Europe and started running marathons.

It was free time he had never had in 22 years of NASCAR national racing.

"It really was just spending time with Katie and the kids and every day we woke up trying to find something fun to do as a family," Kenseth said in an interview with The Associated Press.

"I must say it was the best summer of my life."

So why would Kenseth give up on that?

This week he agreed to return to NASCAR and drive for Chip Ganassi Racing, which two weeks ago fired Kyle Larson for using a racial slur during an iRacing event. Kenseth turned 48 in March, will be the oldest driver on the field when NASCAR resumes, and last drove a Cup Series car in the 2018 season finale.

“It was a very unexpected opportunity. The moment was very, very interesting, "said Kenseth. "I would say that we are all in a unique situation, globally, we are all in a unique situation. When Katie and I spoke, we thought it was probably the last chance like this that I will ever have."

Kenseth was not ready to retire in late 2017 when he moved to Joe Gibbs Racing because he needed his seat for Erik Jones. Kenseth, a two-time Daytona 500 Mile winner and 2003 NASCAR champion, remained a competitive driver and champion.

He looked at what was available and decided to withdraw.

"When you are as lucky as I have been throughout my career to always be on winning teams, there is simply no desire to enter teams where you cannot win," said Kenseth. “For me, it's about having fun. Winning is fun. "

Roush Fenway Racing, where Kenseth spent 16 seasons and won the Cup Rookie of the Year, his championship and Daytona's two wins, lured him back onto the track in 2018 in a halftime role. The organization was rebuilding and wanted Kenseth's knowledge. He ran 15 races in slow cars, had only a couple of results in the top 10, and led just five laps.

So it was over. Until he received a call from the Ganassi organization and was offered a seat in a car capable of winning races; Larson won six times and for four races this year he was seventh in the standings. Kenseth saw an opportunity to return to victory lane.

"Where I am today, I mean, I accomplished much more than I thought I could achieve in my career, but I still feel like I have unfinished business and things I want to do," he said. "The competition and working with a team that is really dedicated and working hard to win races and try to be part of a piece of that puzzle to try to succeed, that draws me in."

He will meet former Roush teammate Kurt Busch, who is in his second season with Ganassi and won a championship in 2004 to give Roush consecutive titles. He spoke to Busch before accepting Ganassi's offer and is excited to be working with "one of the best teammates I've ever had."

"He is very generous and doesn't skimp on anything," Kenseth said. "That was also part of the attraction, especially as a two-car team. Are you getting a good teammate to work with? I already knew the answer.

Kenseth's hiring was a shock to the industry but a hugely popular move among fans. Ganassi was happy because he wanted a low-maintenance driver capable of winning races who could appease nervous sponsors after the Larson debacle.

Kenseth is trying to moderate expectations. He has never competed in a Cup-level Chevrolet, has not driven the current NASCAR aero package, and will likely have to jump straight into the car and compete when the series resumes. NASCAR is expected to return to the track on May 17 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina in a one-day event that may not include qualifying or practice.

He was previously a Southern 500 winner at Darlington, as well as a Coca-Cola 600 winner at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and the first two tracks are expected to be on NASCAR's revised schedule. Kenseth also received a NASCAR exemption that makes him eligible to compete for the championship if he qualifies for the playoffs.

"It would be pretty bad if I go out there and it really sucks," Kenseth said. "So the first few weeks, at least the first week, I'm trying to keep our expectations low because if we really go to these races and all these places without practice, that's going to be a slow adjustment for me."

"I hope it doesn't take too long and I can get some wins and really do something with this team the rest of the year."

And then he will retire again?

"Who knows? No one knows anything right now," Kenseth said. "Two weeks ago I was training for the London marathon and I wasn't even thinking about running. Now I'm a NASCAR driver again."

