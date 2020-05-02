Kelly Rowland blames the album's delay for her own incompetence

WENN

The former Destiny & # 39; s Child member admits that she is unfit to use music software, so she is not as productive as she wanted during the ongoing coronavirus crash.

Up News Info –

R&B star Kelly Rowland He has had to put his plans to make new music on hold because he has no idea how to record his own voice.

The hitmaker for "Motivation" admits that his time in coronavirus isolation has so far not been as productive as he would have liked because he relies on his engineer to help establish clues professionally.

"I wish I had learned to work with Pro Tools (audio program)," he regrets The Associated Press.

"I think now, it definitely makes you want to learn … I heard Ariana Grande it does. I have heard Trey songz it does. A lot of different artists say, 'Yeah, I'm going to do that again', and they're running their own sessions. "

"I'm like, 'Why didn't I learn how to do that?' That's probably my next goal is to learn how to record myself because I could have done so many things. They've sent me songs since I was quarantined. (sic) and I'm literally waiting for my engineer to get out of his quarantine. "

Kelly, who recently released her new single, "Coffee," has been working hard on her first solo album since 2013 and insists that the project is close to completion, even if the COVID-19 outbreak has made the process "a little bit more challenging to navigate. "

"I have at least one more record to make," he shares. "In my instinct, I feel like I have one more album to make."

But he assures fans that the follow-up to "Talk a Good Game" will be reduced before the end of 2020. "Definitely this year. I'm not waiting anymore. I'm not wasting any more time. I'm doing it this year." "she declares.

Kelly is currently a freelance artist, although she has a new administrative home at Roc Nation, the label founded by the rap magnate. Jay Zwho is married to her best friend and Child of destiny bandmate Beyonce Knowles.

"It's a family and it just happened," he says of signing with Roc Nation officials to manage his career. "It really worked and it's working very well so far."

"My team, I have a great team. It doesn't mean I haven't had a great team before, I had a great team before. You evolve, you keep going and that's it, and Roc Nation is at home now."

Kelly joins a roster that already brags Mariah Carey, Be big, Megan Thee Stallionand Nick Jonas as Roc Nation management clients.