Kelly Clarkson crying as Thomas Rhett and his wife remember their adoptive daughter from Uganda

The former champion of & # 39; American Idol & # 39; it comes down to tears as you listen to the heartwarming story of the country music singer and his wife bringing their foster daughter home.

Kelly Clarkson was reduced to tears on her talk show on Thursday, April 30, 2020 as a country singer Thomas Rhett and his wife told him the story of adopting their daughter.

Kelly asked Thomas and Lauren why they had decided to adopt a child before having their own biological baby, to which Lauren said her mother was adopted.

"I just thought it was really cool," he said. "We'd talked about it from time to time, but it wasn't something we'd sat down on and had, like, a full adoption conversation."

But it was when Lauren went to Uganda on a charity trip in 2016 that she met a girl and called Thomas on FaceTime to tell her that she had found the boy she wanted to adopt.

"I was telling her story and I thought, 'Honey, we know so many people who are trying to adopt right now, and this girl needs a forever home,'" she said. "I was, like, very touched. I mean, the second I touched her, it was, like, electric. I thought, 'Oh, my word. This little girl just took my heart.'" I thought, "Honey, we have to find her forever at home. I know that's why I'm here to take this girl home." "

Struggling as she listened to the story, Kelly, a mother of three, burst into tears as she explained, "It's so beautiful because I know that feeling. As a mom, you touch and hug them. It doesn't matter if it's yours or not. We are a mixed family. You are like, this is my purpose. It is something very powerful. "

In the end, Thomas ended up telling his wife to bring the girl, who they called Willa gray.

"I don't completely remember even saying it," he said. "It was such a spiritual thing for me that it came out of my body. Then literally two weeks later we were doing home evaluations and talking to adoption agencies."

Thomas and Lauren are also parents to their three-year-old daughters, Ada, and Lennon, who was born in February 2020.