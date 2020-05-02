Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman live married life like a high school couple

WENN

The singer of & # 39; Sweet Thing & # 39; He shares the secret of his life-long marriage with Nicole Kidman, alleging that he treats his actress wife like his high school girlfriend.

Keith Urban he lives life with his wife Nicole Kidman as if he were his "high school girlfriend", as the actress constantly surprises him with her passions.

The Australian country star married the Hollywood superstar, with whom she has two daughters, Sunday Rose, 11, and Faith Margaret, nine, in 2006.

However, he says that after almost 14 years of marriage they still feel like boyfriends in high school.

"With Nic, we have a passionate, curious and hungry union," he tells the British newspaper The Times. "She has infinite dimensions that make her fascinating to me, and the way we live our lives she could be my high school girlfriend. People give in to age too quickly."

Speaking about the secret of their healthy relationship, the 52-year-old says he keeps their working lives separate while inspiring each other.

"I have no interest in acting. Nic has no interest in being a musician," reveals Keith. "It is a harmonious flow in our house. But there is no doubt that Nic has had a great influence on my creativity, simply because of the way he approaches things in such a bold way. Curiosity makes her go towards something regardless of whether think she can do it or not. "

Nicole even inspired him to move out of the country to a more R&B-influenced sound on his 2013 album "Fuse."

"As a musician you can try anything that interests you and I started doing it with Fuse, really as a result of seeing how Nic approaches things," he adds. "My father said: 'If they ask you if you can do something, say yes and learn very fast'. Nic will accept a project and then say:" Oh shit. Now I'm going to have to figure out how to do it. "