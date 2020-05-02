Katherine Schwarzenegger walks with her cub while showing the baby bump

Katherine Schwarzenegger It is shining

The 30-year-old mother-to-be was photographed this weekend while walking and walking her adorable cub. But what caught our attention the most was her growing baby bump.

Dressed in black, Schwarzenegger still showed off her growing baby bump about a week after it was announced that she was expecting her first child with her husband. Chris Pratt.

Last weekend, after the baby news, the author went on a bike ride with Pratt and her tummy was on display while wearing a Sundry T-shirt.

One and! The news source also shared that the two are "completely excited,quot; about starting a family. "Family is everything to them and it is a very exciting time. The baby should be born in the early fall. Katherine shared the news with her family from the beginning," added the source.

And of course, The gift of forgiveness the author was unable to keep the special news a secret from her mother Maria Shriver.