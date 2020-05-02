Katherine Schwarzenegger walks with her cub while showing the baby bump

Boaz / BACKGRID
Katherine Schwarzenegger It is shining
The 30-year-old mother-to-be was photographed this weekend while walking and walking her adorable cub. But what caught our attention the most was her growing baby bump.
Dressed in black, Schwarzenegger still showed off her growing baby bump about a week after it was announced that she was expecting her first child with her husband. Chris Pratt.
Last weekend, after the baby news, the author went on a bike ride with Pratt and her tummy was on display while wearing a Sundry T-shirt.
One and! The news source also shared that the two are "completely excited,quot; about starting a family. "Family is everything to them and it is a very exciting time. The baby should be born in the early fall. Katherine shared the news with her family from the beginning," added the source.
And of course, The gift of forgiveness the author was unable to keep the special news a secret from her mother Maria Shriver.
"She tells her mother everything and couldn't wait," the source shared. "Maria is especially excited by the news and can't wait to be a grandmother. (Maria) loves Chris and knows that Katherine will be a natural mother."
In late April, Shriver spoke to the Ahead actor during his #HomeTogether live Instagram chat where the two discussed the latest Parks and Recreation special gathering and spread about Schwarzenegger and his family.
"I really love what you are doing. This is so much fun, and being here right now is just weird, you two are so beautiful," said the actor. "I am very lucky to have married such a beautiful family."
"You are going to have another beautiful family member," Shriver told Pratt.
