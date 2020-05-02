Kandi Burruss announces to fans that her husband Todd Tucker partnered with Shamea Morton and more women to bring juicy new entertainment

Kandi Burruss has the most exciting announcement for her fans. She just posted on her IG account that her husband Todd Tucker partnered with Shamea Morton and more women to bring people incredible entertainment. Check out Kandi's post below.

‘My husband @ todd167 partnered with @iamsodeelishis @shameamorton and @ brande.elise to bring us new entertainment! I can't wait for you to watch their #TheComments show! Go to his YouTube page #ToddTuckerTV to see some of the images from #BTS, "Kandi captioned in her post.

Someone said: ‘Shamea is smart. No matter how crazy her best friend, Porsha, acted towards Kandi, Shamea stayed close to Kandi and Todd. She knows they are the plug. I look forward to the show. "

Another happy follower posted this message: ion Impressive. You are all hustlers! Love it! Make that coin! Don't check for me unless you have a check for me! "

Another commenter said, ‘This is a great idea because celebrities love to say they don't read comments, this is bold. I love it.

Another follower wrote: "Congratulations to you and your husband Kandi, my God, bless you and your family."

An Instagram installer was also excited and said, "That's a pretty lovely lineup with @iamsodeelishis @ brande.elise and @shameamorton! I can't wait to see what happens at #TheComments! #ToddTuckerTV."

This will be an amazing show on Todd's YouTube channel and fans can't wait. Todd shared a few more clips there so far.

In other news, Kandi recently shared a photo on her social media account where she is alongside Todd Tucker and their children, Ace Wells Tucker and baby Blaze Tucker. Her fans can't get enough of this happy family.

People were impressed by how much Blaze is interweaving with Kandi.

Kandi has been spending her time at home these days, and has been urging her fans to do the same.



