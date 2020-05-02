Kabir Khan reveals why Irrfan Khan was left crying after seeing a scene from Nawazuddin Siddique

It is only a few days after Irrfan Khan's death and we have not yet overcome the big loss for the industry. The actor inspired and made an impact on the lives of many through his work. Today director Kabir Khan spoke on an online portal revealing why he feels he was fortunate to work with Irrfan in New York.





Kabir Khan's New York starred John Abraham, Katrina Kaif, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Irrfan Khan. The director shares an incident from the set of his movie that is really surprising to know. The director was filming Nawazuddin Siddique for a scene. In the past, Nawazuddin had not yet risen to fame and was not a household name. However, Irrfan wanted to see the intense and emotional scene that Siddqiue was going to perform. Kabir Khan says in the interview that Irrfan was so moved by the scene that he was left crying. This clearly shows that Irrfan was truly an emotional person and how much he loved the movies and took the characters very close to his heart.





Kabir added further saying that Irrfan was very close to his characters and understood the depth of it. He was a brilliant actor and the filmmaker is surely shaken by the sudden loss of this prolific performer.

Kabir Khan's upcoming '83' is based on the iconic moment of India's winning World Cup victory. It was recently revealed that the Ranveer Singh protagonist will not have a direct OTT release and will take the conventional route when the time is right.