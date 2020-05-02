Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa doing good – Up News Info

A wise musician once told me that there would always be a need for clubs and concerts. "The young men and women of the tribe always gather to drink the crazy juice while someone hits a log."

That was true until March, when suddenly the world was turned upside down by the pandemic. Nightclubs and concerts are closed, and the odds of a comeback in full force long before 2021 are long. Since most musicians make a good chunk of their money performing and selling at live events, that's terrible news.

But as an industry faltered, a new business model emerged: streaming concerts. Twitch, owned by Amazon, already offers the ability to monetize through its Partner Program, and Facebook, which has long offered the ability to stream through its Facebook Live and Instagram Live, is poised to allow monetization of those tools.

Related story Facebook reaches 2.6B users but loses first-quarter profit target in pandemic ad slowdown

Suddenly, page owners will be able to charge for access to live video. Musicians are great beneficiaries, but classes and lectures will also reap rewards. Facebook will also allow its "Stars" tool, which allows users to buy and send "Stars" to creators while streaming. "They will earn 1 cent for each star," according to Facebook.