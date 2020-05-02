Judge rejects restraining order imposed by Orange County councils – Up News Info Los Angeles

– An Orange County Superior Court judge rejected requests for temporary restraining orders that lift Governor Gavin Newsom's orders to close the beaches of Orange County.

The attorneys for the cities of Huntington Beach and Dana Point went before HE. Nathan R. Scott in Santa Ana on Friday afternoon asking to stop beach closings.

Scott denied the request for a temporary restraining order that was also supported by the city of Newport Beach.

On Thursday, the Huntington Beach, Newport Beach and Dana Point municipalities voted to challenge the orders after the governor announced a "hard shutdown,quot; of all state and local beaches in Orange County.

Shortly after Newsom's announcement, the Newport Beach City Council held an emergency meeting on their orders. Councilman Kevin Muldoon filed a motion to join other O.C. file disputes of cities.

In a statement Friday, the Dana Point City Council said in part:

"The three citations sought to prevent the execution of Governor Newsom's order to close the beaches of Orange County until a more comprehensive briefing on the subject could occur in connection with a request for a preliminary injunction. By denying the TRO, the Court commented that, due to the limited time it had to consider the very serious problems presented, it felt compelled to defer the State's concerns about public health. "

According to the statement, staff received a request from the State to participate in a call to develop a plan to reopen beaches in Orange County.

A plan to reopen beaches has been developed and will be presented to the state over the weekend, the statement said.

Newport Beach Mayor Will O & # 39; Neill said he had a plan in place before Newsom ordered the closure of the beaches.

"The plan was to increase staff," said O & # 39; Neill. "We were going to have up to two or three times the number of police department personnel, lifeguard personnel."

Meanwhile, police say between 2,500 and 3,000 people gathered on Main Street and the Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach on Friday to protest the orders.

The judge set a hearing for Monday, May 11, to consider the city's request for a court order against Newsom's order.