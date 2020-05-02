John Stamos and Beach Boys team up for Charity Song

Instagram

The former actor of & # 39; Full House & # 39; He is recruited by Mike Love to help The Beach Boys with his new song & # 39; This Shall Too Pass & # 39; to raise money for the hungry in the midst of the current coronavirus crisis.

The beach boys star Mike love has returned to work with the actor friend John Stamos Offer fans an uplifting new song to lift their spirits amid the doom and gloom of the coronavirus.

"Fuller House"Star Stamos, who has often been on tour with Love & # 39; s Beach Boys, appears on" This Too Shall Pass, "which the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member wrote" as a fun way to encourage positivity during this unprecedented time. "

Stamos also produced the video for the song which, like the song, was released on Friday, May 1, 2020.

Proceeds from download sales of "This Too Shall Pass" will benefit Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund to help food banks across the country as they support communities affected by the pandemic.

"A lifetime acting before millions of people around the world and suddenly everything stopped," said Love. "I've had enough good and bad moments to know that eventually this will also pass, and better days will still come. With the day of May, new beginnings are just around the corner and as the lyrics of this song say:" We will return to have fun, have fun, have fun in the sun "."

Stamos, who plays drums on the track, says to WENN, "I'm really proud of Mike for writing this song. About three weeks after the pandemic, Mike, his wife Jacquelyne and I discussed how to contribute to the crisis. I suggested that he make a parody of one of his songs like Neil Diamond made with Sweet Caroline. He insisted on doing something original and then started singing This Too Shall Pass. I thought it was really special. "

"At 79, he could be in a boat counting his royalty checks on the way to Kokomo, but not Mike. He continues to challenge himself and care deeply about the world and the people who comprise it. That was why it was so important. to do something new and say something hopeful. "