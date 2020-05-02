Joe Thornton reveals iconic beard has been shaved

There are a few select NHL players you can pick from the moment they hit the ice. San Jose Sharks forward Joe Thornton is likely to be at the top of that list, although that is no longer the case.

The veteran center revealed in a video on Saturday that he had shaved off his iconic hairy facial hair. It's the first time he's shaved since the start of the 2018-19 season, when Sharks teammate Brent Burns did the honor of shaving Thornton's beard.

The video showed an initially bearded Thornton standing next to his daughter, Ayla. A few seconds later, she nods and breaks into a now beardless Thornton standing in the same spot.

Thornton started growing his facial hair during the 2015-16 season. His beard gained notoriety during the Sharks' run to the Stanley Cup final that year when St. Louis Blues forward David Backes grabbed it during a fight.

The beard was also damaged in early 2018 when Nazem Kadri of the Toronto Maple Leafs pulled out a lock during a fight.

While many people choose to grow facial hair during the coronavirus quarantine, Thornton appears to have opted for the opposite approach. Hopefully, hockey returns before his beard has grown back too large.