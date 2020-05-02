Joe Pantoliano recovers in hospital after being hit by a car

Instagram

The former & # 39; The Sopranos & # 39; star, who was shot down while walking, suffered a blow to the head as well as left leg and shoulder injuries from the incident.

Former star of "The Sopranos" Joe Pantoliano He is recovering in a Connecticut hospital after being hit by a car while walking.

The actor was hit by a Porsche that was hit by another car, according to his wife Nancy.

She tells TMZ that the accident happened on Friday afternoon (May 1) and Joe suffered a blow to the head. He also has injuries to his left leg and shoulder, but is expected to be well.

Police are investigating the accident.

When WENN went to the press, the actor had been treated and was awaiting the results of a CT scan.