Joe Jonas is baking shirtless cookies in quarantine and it's the gift we all deserve now

We can all agree that chocolate chip cookies are delicious, right?
But what is more delicious than chocolate chip cookies? See a hot guy bake chocolate chip cookies!
On Friday Joe Jonas posted a shirtless photo of himself wearing nothing more than an apron with the words "baking time,quot; captioned, and I almost passed out:
His quarantine peel, chest hair, and shoulder muscles … yes, I have to say:
But, as if he needed a reminder that he's a married man, Joe posted a video of his cookies and revealed that Sophie Turner was helping him bake them by sprinkling some salt on each:
The video also showed that they were listening to Cookie Monster's song, "& # 39; C & # 39; Is For Cookie." Cute!
Me, seeing and realizing that I am always single:
Anyway, I just wanted to share Joe's shirtless photo with the rest of you who have been in quarantine, alone, for the past six weeks (like me) and needed encouragement. Here it is once again:
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!