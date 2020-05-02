Joe Biden denies Tara Reade's sexual assault charge, while Nancy Pelosi and other #MeToo champions endorse her run for president

After Tara Reade's sexual assault allegations against Joe Biden gained more credibility last week, the alleged presidential candidate has directly addressed Reade's claims for the first time. During an appearance on MSNBC Good morning joe On Friday morning, Biden said Reade's allegations "are not true," and many vocal members of the #MeToo movement appear to believe him.

"It is not true," Biden told Mika Brzezinski. "I say it unequivocally: it never, ever happened. And it didn't. It never happened."

Reade presented his story over a month ago in Katie Halper's show podcast, and Biden had previously denied his claims through a statement from a campaign spokeswoman. Biden's campaign also noted that other aides in his office disputed Reade's story, and they say that the former vice president has no history of anyone having made any kind of assault or harassment against him during his nearly five-decade career in Washington D.C.

However, Reade, who was a junior staff member in Biden's Senate office in 1992 and 1993, says he did file a harassment claim at the time, but did not report the alleged assault. Reade claims that Biden kissed her and penetrated her fingers into the hallway of a Capitol Hill building when she was asked to deliver a gym bag.

"He just had me against the wall," Reade told Halper. "The wall was cold. I remember that it all happened at once. The gym bag, I don't know where it went, I handed it to him and it disappeared. And his hands were on me and under my clothes, and then he lowered my skirt but then he put it inside and penetrated me with his fingers ”.

"I don't need a conference or a speech." That was @SpeakerPelosiThe post-Washington Examiner's response @KerryPicket asked if there was a double standard regarding the sexual assault charge against @Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/b2Ftq3QTKT – Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) April 30, 2020

After she did not cooperate with his alleged advances, Reade says that Biden told her that he had heard that she was interested in him and then became angry and told her that she was "nothing,quot;. Reade also claims he told two women about the assault in the 1990s, and both women corroborated that claim. However, they were unable to prove or disprove that the assault actually happened, only that Reade said yes.

Reade also said his mother called CNN. Larry king live Back in the 1990s, he said his daughter had problems with an American senator while working on his staff. Last week, the episode appeared with Reade's mother. Although she did not mention Biden in the phone call, she said that her daughter tried to report her situation but that no one would help her.

Reade was originally one of several women who showed up in 2019 and said Biden had physically bothered them due to his touch. She says she filed a written complaint with the Senate personnel office, but has not been located. All of Biden's documents associated with his time as a Delaware senator are currently locked at the University of Delaware.

Despite Reade's accusations, the two corroborating witnesses, and the Larry King Live video, many vocal supporters of the #MeToo movement have backed Joe Biden in the 2020 election, including Nancy Pelosi, Hillary Clinton, and actress Alyssa Milano.

When a Washington Examiner The journalist asked Pelosi this week why she is with Biden instead of Reade, but supported Dr. Christina Blasey Ford, who had a similar indictment against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, the Speaker of the House said that He respected the #MeToo movement, but supports Biden.

"I respect your question, and I don't need a conference or a speech," Pelosi said. "I have total respect for the entire 'MeToo' movement. I have four daughters and a son. And there is a lot of excitement around the idea that women are heard and can be heard."



