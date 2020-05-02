Jodie Comer and Ralph Fiennes signed the movie & # 39; Matilda the Musical & # 39;

WENN

The & # 39; Killing Eve & # 39; actress reportedly and the actor from & # 39; Specter & # 39; They landed important roles in the upcoming big screen adaptation of the classic theater show inspired by Roald Dahl's book.

"Killing Eva"star Jodie Comer and Ralph Fiennes He has reportedly signed up to appear in the upcoming film adaptation of "Matilda the Musical"

The show debuted in 2010 before reaching London's West End the following year. It transferred to Broadway in 2013 and ran for four years before closing in 2017.

The film follows the story of a young bookworm prodigy abused by his ignorant parents and abusive school principal, and according to the British newspaper Daily Mail has become a priority for the producers of Sony Pictures and Netflix, who have chosen the "Killing Eve" star Jodie and "Spectrum"Actor Ralph will appear in the movie.

Jodie is reportedly to appear as Miss Honey, the kind-hearted teacher who befriends super-bright Matilda, while Ralph is adopting a version of bullying director Agatha Trunchbull.

Other details of the cast remain secret.

"Matilda the Musical" will be a collaboration between Sony Pictures and Netflix and will receive a limited UK release before hitting the worldwide streaming service.

Roald DahlThe popular children's novel, which inspired the project, became a movie in 1996, starring Mara Wilson as the title character with appearances from Danny DeVito, Rea Perlman, Embeth Davidtzand Pam Ferris.